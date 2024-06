Share:













In Dagestan, 19 people were killed in shootings in several cities after an attack on a synagogue and a church.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the russian federation.

They claim that 15 policemen were killed there. Five more victims are civilians. Among them Archpriest Nikolai Kotelnikov, who was the abbot of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God in Derbent.

In addition, 16 people were injured: 13 policemen and 3 civilians, they were hospitalized.

Law enforcers announced that they had eliminated five attackers, among whom were two sons and a nephew of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan Magomed Omarov - Osman and Adil.

The shooting in Dagestan continued into the night, several streets were blocked, and the police were alerted in neighboring regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the afternoon of June 23, shooting began near a synagogue and a church in Derbent. And in Makhachkala, policemen were fired upon at a traffic police post.