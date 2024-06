EU bans transshipment of russian LNG for third countries in new package of sanctions against russia

The Council of the European Union has adopted the 14th package of sanctions against the russian federation. Among other things, the EU introduced a ban on the transshipment of russian liquefied gas (LNG) for further shipment to third countries.

The press service of the EU Council announced this on Monday, June 24.

It is reported that the European Union has banned the use of its ports for the transshipment of russian LNG and further transportation to third countries.

This applies to both ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transshipment as well as transshipment operations.

The restrictions do not affect LNG imports, only re-exports to third countries.

The European Union also banned new investments and the provision of technologies, goods and services for the completion of the "Arctic LNG 2" and "Murmansk LNG" projects.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Reuters agency wrote with reference to interviewed experts that the ban on the transshipment of russian LNG will not have a significant impact, since EU ports account for only 10% of the total volume of transshipment.

Recall that on June 17, the European Union extended for another year the sanctions imposed against russia in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea.