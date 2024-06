EU agrees on new sanctions package against transshipment of russian LNG. Experts say that it will not have sig

The countries of the European Union agreed to the 14th package of sanctions against russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The new package of sanctions, among other things, affects russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

This was reported by the Reuters agency with reference to several European diplomats.

The new sanctions package bans the re-export of russian LNG, but does not impose a ban on imports, as was done with oil from the russian federation in 2022.

According to some experts, this measure in the package of sanctions will not have a significant impact, since transshipment of gas through European ports is only 10% of the total volume of russian LNG exports.

The new package of sanctions also tightens measures against a shadow fleet of tankers that carry russian oil in violation of a price ceiling set by the G7 last year.

Diplomats told Reuters that the sanctions package included tankers and at least two vessels used to transport weapons and ammunition from North Korea to russia.

It was planned that the new package would include measures aimed at combating the supply of sanctioned goods to russia, bypassing previously introduced restrictions.

This measure would force subsidiaries of EU companies in third countries to enter into agreements prohibiting the re-export of their goods to russia. However, this measure was softened at the request of Germany.

One of the interlocutors of the agency said that Germany had asked for an impact assessment. This measure may be included in the sanctions against the russian federation later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Union extended the sanctions against russia, which were introduced in 2014 for the annexation of Crimea.

Earlier we wrote that the German Bundestag called for the involvement of third countries in the sanctions against the russian federation, because thanks to them the aggressor country continues to receive sanctioned goods necessary for the production of weapons.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of June it became known that the European Union and the G7 are discussing the introduction of restrictions against banks that help the russian federation to circumvent sanctions.