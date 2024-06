Share:













Copied



On the morning of June 24, the russian occupation army launched a missile attack on Odesa. Civilian infrastructure has been hit, and there are victims.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"As a result of the Russian attack, civilian infrastructure was hit in Odesa. It is already known about the victims who are receiving medical assistance, their number is being specified," Kiper said.

The fire is currently being extinguished.

The russian occupiers hit the civilian infrastructure of Odesa. Photo: Patrol police of the Odesa Region

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that russia no longer uses Kalibr cruise missiles as an independent weapon, even from the Caspian Sea, because the effectiveness of these missiles is no longer as high as at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

It was also reported that on the night of June 23, the russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles. In total, the invaders fired three missiles.