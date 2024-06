Share:













Russia no longer uses Kalibr cruise missiles as an independent weapon, even from the Caspian Sea, because the effectiveness of these missiles is no longer as high as at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"We have already learned to counter them. And they mostly use Kalibrs during combined missile attacks in order to achieve success in numbers - to overload air defense. Then, they think, they may have some chances," said the spokesman of the Ukrainian Navy.

Pletenchuk also noted that the Kalibr cruise missiles are almost never used by russia as an independent weapon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian federation has increased the number of missile carriers in the Black and Azov seas. 4 ships with Kalibrs are on duty.

Also yesterday, as of the morning of June 19, the aggressor country russia kept 2 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, 1 of which was a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, and 8 ships in the Sea of ​​Azov, including 2 missile carriers.