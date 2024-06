Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has formed the Supervisory Board of the joint-stock company NNEGC Energoatom.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The company's Supervisory Board consists of five members, three of whom are independent and two are representatives of the state.

According to the government's order, independent members of the supervisory board of the Energoatom joint-stock company are the Chairman of the UK's Nuclear Industry Association Timothy John Stone, ex-Vice President of Strategy and External Affairs, Europe, Middle East and Africa of the Westinghouse Electric Company Michael Elliott Kirst and ex-Minister of Energy of Lithuania Jarek Niewierowicz.

Also, at the request of the Ministry of Energy, the nomination committee approved the State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Vitalii Petruk and the former Minister of Economy Tymofii Mylovanov as state representatives for the position of members of the Supervisory Board of Energoatom.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February the Cabinet of Ministers announced the selection of independent members of the Supervisory Board of Energoatom.

In January, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom was registered as a joint-stock company.