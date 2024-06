Power outage schedules for June 24. Ukrenergo informs when there will be no electricity

On Monday, June 24, blackouts will continue throughout the day. Schedules start operating at 12:00 a.m., Monday, and end at 12:00 a.m., Tuesday. At the same time, in the period from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the volume of power outages will be even tighter.

It was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo on Telegram.

It is noted that outages will operate according to schedules, which can be viewed on the websites of regional energy companies or from your operators. In the evening period (7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.), outages may last longer due to peak load hours.

The reason for such outages is the same as always. All because of the increase in consumption at the beginning of the working week and because of the difficult situation in the energy system after the massive attacks by the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with Kalibr missiles from the Sea of ​​Azov. A total of three missiles were fired, two of which were shot down.

Meanwhile, earlier, on June 19, during a missile attack, the russian occupiers damaged an energy infrastructure facility in the central part of the country.