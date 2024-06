Share:













DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids has updated the schedules of stabilization shutdowns.

It was reported by the company's press service.

The updated schedules came into effect at 11:00 a.m. on June 23.

"The new schedules will make it possible to go through the current situation in the power system, including during summer and winter peak loads, more stably and predictably. Please note that the ratio of customer addresses to groups will change in the updated schedules, so be sure to check your schedule in our chatbot or on the website of DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids," the message reads.

The schedules have 6 groups, and still consist of 3 categories:

There is light. Periods when the company guarantees the availability of light. This is the white color in the schedule;

There is no light. Periods when outages are guaranteed to balance the power system. Gray color in the schedule;

Outages are possible. Periods when blackouts may apply if the imbalance in the power system increases. During these periods, we recommend reducing electricity consumption and not using elevators. Light gray color in the schedule.

DTEK reminds that after the light has appeared after the shutdown, electrical appliances must be turned on one by one. This will help avoid accidents due to overloading of electrical networks and save light in your and neighboring houses.

We will remind you that DTEK warned earlier that stabilization blackouts will start earlier today.