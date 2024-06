Share:













Russian occupation forces have increased the pace of their offensive on the front line in the Donetsk Region. At the same time, in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the russians are reducing the pace of their attacks.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to ISW analysts, from June 19 to 22, the russians maintained a relatively high rate of attacks in the Toretsk area of ​​the Donetsk region.

The ISW noted that since the beginning of this year, Russian troops have generally not shown much activity in the area of Toretsk.

At the same time, the pace of operations in the north of the Kharkiv Region has sharply decreased in recent days, especially compared to the beginning of the offensive in the first half of May.

Analysts emphasized that the russian command planned to force the Armed Forces to transfer units to the north in order to somewhat expose the front line in the Donetsk Region. For this purpose, according to the ISW, the offensive in the Kharkiv Region was launched.

Ukrainian sources have confirmed that a number of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have indeed been transferred to the Kharkiv Region, so the occupiers can use this apparent weakness to intensify their attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that russian troops had increased the pace of their offensive east of Toretsk.

Recall that earlier the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Kharkiv direction remains a priority for the russians.