Share:













Copied



The situation with the emission at the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant is under control.

The deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management, Olena Kryvoruchkina, has announced this on Facebook.

The parliamentarian confirmed that according to preliminary information, the cause of the accident was a sudden power outage.

"The preliminary cause of the accident was a sudden disconnection of production facilities from the external power system, i.e. a power cut. This information will be verified. Currently, all specialist services are working on site. Task No. 1: minimize the consequences of the accident. Second task: establish the real causes of the accident and take measures to preventing the repetition of something like this," said the MP.

Kryvoruchkina also denied rumors that the scale of the accident could be considered an environmental disaster.

"I expect that by tomorrow we will have a full understanding of the situation. I will personally inform the public about the state of affairs. But I can already point out that even though the accident took place, it is not an ecological catastrophe, as Russian propagandists are already trying to present it. The situation is completely under control," said Olena Kryvoruchkina.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the emergency situation occurred at the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant at approximately five o'clock in the morning. As a result of the emission, the city was covered with a cloud of smoke.