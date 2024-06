Kryvyi Rih shrouded in smoke from local coking plant. Citizens urged not to open their windows

An emergency situation occurred at the Kryvyi Rih Coke Chemical Plant. Because of this, the city was covered with a cloud of smoke, and people were asked not to go outside.

The local publication "Svoi" reported this with reference to the ArcelorMittal statement.

The company said that around 05:00 a.m. today, a number of production facilities were suddenly shut down.

"Manufacturers were forced to resort to a number of crisis technological measures to preserve production equipment," the company's statement cites.

ArcelorMittal's press service added that residents of Kryvyi Rih could observe the visual effects of the event.

With the beginning of the spread of the cloud of smoke in Kryvyi Rih, people began to feel a pungent and unpleasant smell in the air.

In addition, later on the interactive map of the air quality monitoring service, a message appeared that the concentration of harmful substances in Kryvyi Rih exceeded 100-130 units.

Photo: screenshot

Photos and videos of a cloud of smoke, which could be observed by residents of Kryvyi Rih this morning, were also published on the network.

