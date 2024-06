During night russian attack, Ukraine’s air defense shoots down 12 missiles and 13 drones – AFU Air Force

On the night of June 22, russian terrorists staged a massive air attack on Ukraine, launching 16 missiles and 13 Shahed kamikaze drones. Air defense forces destroyed 25 aerial targets: 12 missiles and 13 Shaheds.

The Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram.

He noted that among the downed targets were the following:

- 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

- 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type.

In total, the invaders used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs:

- 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov Region of the russian federation;

- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Crimea;

- 4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

- 13 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the russian federation and Balaklava in the Crimea.