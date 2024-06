Share:













Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the South operational command, while commenting on the night air attack, emphasized that the russian invaders started hitting Ukraine with Kalibr missiles from the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov. During the telethon, he emphasized that four rockets were fired from there during the night.

"This is an important turning point because they use it as a safer water area than the Black Sea," he said.

But the Armed Forces shot down all the Kalibrs. The effectiveness of this type of missile, according to Pletenchuk, is not the same as at the beginning of a full-scale invasion. In addition, the Defense

"They decided that they could use Azov, including for the placement of their ships and applications. But, of course, they probably forget that Azov is also quite close to us," Pletenchuk assessed the situation, adding that the enemy had concentrated three missile carriers there, on board of which 20 missiles are accumulated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said that during the night, the Armed Forces shot down 25 air targets out of 29. Among them, seven Kh-101/Kh555, four Kalibr cruise missiles, one Iskander-K and 13 attack UAVs.