It becomes known which officials will go as part of Ukrainian delegation to negotiations on accession to EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the formation of a Ukrainian delegation that will take part in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This is evidenced by the text of Decree No. 365/2024, published on the website of the Office of the President.

According to the text of the decree, the delegation will include 35 officials, namely:

Stefanishyna Olha Vitaliivna — Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Head of Delegation — Chief Negotiator.

Yermak Andrii Borysovych — Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Serhiiovych Kornienko — First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by consent).

Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna — Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Bihun Nadiia Valeriivna — Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Verner Ihor Yevheniiovych — Head of the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Taras Mykolaiovych Vysotskyi — First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Svitlana Ivanivna Vorobei — Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

Holovnia Vitalii Oleksandrovych — Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Svitlana Vasylivna Hrynchuk — Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Derkach Serhii Anatoliiovych — Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Yurii Olehovych Drahanchuk — Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine for European Integration.

Ihor Ivanovych Zhovkva — Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Mykhailovych Ilkov — Director General of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Ionan Valeriia Eduardivna — Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration.

Taras Andriiovych Kachka — Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine — Trade Representative of Ukraine.

Pavlo Oleksandrovych Kyrylenko — Head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

Vitalii Zynoviovych Kindrativ — Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Yevhen Volodymyrovych Kudriavets — First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Kuzio Volodymyr Viktorovych — Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Maksym Oleksandrovych Libanov — member of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

Marchenko Maria Vasylivna — Deputy Head of the Department for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Mudra Iryna Romanivna — Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Oleh Mykolaiovych Nemchinov — Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Nikolaichuk Serhii Anatoliiovych — Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (by consent).

Perebyinis Yevhen Petrovych — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Iryna Oleksandrivna Postolovska — Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine for European Integration.

Serhieiev Oleksii Oleksiiovych — Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine.

Maryna Kostiantynivna Slobodnichenko — Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine for European Integration.

Oleksii Dmytrovych Sobolev — Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization.

Ruslan Oleksandrovych Strelets — Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Liudmyla Petrivna Suhak — Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine for European Integration.

Uliutin Denys Valeriiovych — First Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

Chentsov Vsevolod Valeriiovych — Representative of Ukraine to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.

Ihor Oleksandrovych Yaremenko — Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 21, the Council of the European Union approved the negotiating framework for Ukraine. The start of discussions on Ukraine's accession to the EU is scheduled for June 25.

We will remind, earlier the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine made a record short journey from the application for EU membership to the start of negotiations.