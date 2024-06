Dozens of attacks each day. Zelenskyy speaks about situation on Pokrovsk axis

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Pokrovsk axis in the Donetsk Region remains the most difficult section of the front. Every day, the russians conduct several dozen assaults here.

The head of state said this in his video address.

According to him, a difficult situation is developing in all sections of the front in the Donetsk Region, but the most difficult is on the Pokrovsk axis.

"Dozens of Russian attacks every day. It is very important to stand there, destroy the occupier and not give Russia any reason to hope that Russia will succeed in the war against Ukraine," the President said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Ukrainian military managed to further stabilize the situation in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

Zelenskyy thanked all military personnel who are repelling the attacks of the russian occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency reported, earlier today it became known that at night in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation, the Ukrainian military hit a launch site from where the russians launch kamikaze drones.

We also reported that during the past day, the Ukrainian military neutralized a thousand occupiers and more than 150 pieces of equipment.