The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for conducting basic military training for students of higher education institutions.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In accordance with Article 10-1 of the Law on Military Duty and Military Service, the Procedure for conducting basic combined military training for citizens of Ukraine who obtain higher education and police officers has been approved," he said.

In particular, according to him, it has been determined that male citizens of Ukraine (females - voluntarily) who study on a full-time or dual form of education undergo basic training.

It is also provided that the following undergo basic training according to the curriculum: cadets of higher military education institutions, military education units of higher education institutions; cadets of institutions of higher education with specific learning conditions that train police officers; police officers during initial professional training in educational institutions with specific training conditions that train police officers.

It has been established that the organization and support of the basic combined military training of higher education students and police officers is entrusted to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Interior Affairs, other state bodies and local self-government bodies (with consent), the scope of which includes institutions of higher education and institutions of education with specific training conditions that train police officers, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization, which entered into force on May 18, provides for the introduction of basic military service in Ukraine for all citizens under the age of 25 instead of conscription service.

In May, the Verkhovna Rada by a separate law introduced initial combined military training.