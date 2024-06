Share:













Russian terrorist forces hit a food warehouse with an Iskander-M ballistic missile this afternoon. Two men were injured.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration, and Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a missile at a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih. The fire that broke out at the place of the "hit" was extinguished," Lysak wrote.

Vilkul clarified that the enemy attacked the city with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Two employees of the food warehouse were injured: a 22-year-old employee was taken to the hospital, and a 64-year-old guard was treated on the spot.

"Usually there are many workers in these warehouses, but due to a power outage today, people were let go earlier. And we will restore the broken windows in the school and houses. The main thing is that everyone is safe!" added Vilkul.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 12, the russians launched a missile strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, 9 people were killed and 29 were injured, including 5 children.

On June 20, 13 settlements in the Donetsk Region came under fire from the military of the aggressor country russia.

During the day of June 20, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,060 russian invaders.

Also, on June 20, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles and 45 artillery systems of the russian invaders.