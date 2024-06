Share:













Losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 19 increased by 1,130 to 530,920 people; Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 3 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, and 45 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, the enemy lost 3 tanks (total – 7,987), 18 armored combat vehicles (total – 15,337), 45 artillery systems (total – 14,052), 2 anti-aircraft defenses (total – 859), 1 MLRS ( total - 1,105), 56 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (total - 19,134), 6 units of special equipment (total - 2,357), 39 drones (total - 11,260), and 1 cruise missile (total - 2,298)

Since the start of the war, the enemy has also lost 359 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 28 ships/boats, and 1 submarine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, losses of personnel of the russian troops on June 18 increased by 1,130 to 529,750 people, equipment - by 10 tanks, 12 armored vehicles, and 48 artillery systems.