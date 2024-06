Share:













In response to Israel's actions, Ukraine is introducing restrictions on the entry of citizens of this state, said Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk.

This is stated in the message of the embassy on Facebook on Friday, June 21.

Korniichuk explained that from July 1, citizens of countries with visa-free entry to Israel, including Ukraine, must apply for an ETA-IL permit for a stay of up to 90 days. This is despite the fact that Ukraine and Israel have had close ties since the introduction of the visa-free regime in 2010.

"However, Israel's recent actions, such as restrictions on Ukrainian refugees and denial of entry to many Ukrainians, have strained this relationship. The latest requirement effectively ended the visa-free regime. In response, Ukraine will introduce similar pre-approval requirements for Israeli citizens, including pilgrims. The specifics of these electronic visas are currently being considered in Kyiv. These mutual actions will affect thousands of religious pilgrims who visit Ukraine every year," the embassy of Ukraine in Israel said in a statement.

At the same time, Ukraine remains open to dialogue with Israel in order to discuss and agree on these changes in tourism policy for the benefit of both countries, Korniichuk emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 15, 2022, Israel canceled the visa-free regime with Ukraine and refused to accept Ukrainian refugees.

On August 21, 2023, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said that Ukraine intends to end the visa-free regime with Israel if the deportation of Ukrainians from Israel does not stop.

Also, on August 21, the Ukrainian embassy warned the Israeli government that Hasidim may be not allowed to enter Uman if the deportation of Ukrainians from Israel does not stop.