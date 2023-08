The Embassy of Ukraine warned the Israeli government that Hasidim may not be allowed to enter Uman if the deportation of Ukrainians from Israel does not stop. This is reported on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission.

It is noted that Israeli pilgrims will not be allowed to come to Uman for the Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah), and the government will cancel the visa-free regime with Israel if the expulsion of Ukrainians from the territory of this country continues.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words regarding visa problems for Ukrainians, said that the head of state was talking about Israel.

"The government of Ukraine will not tolerate the humiliation of its citizens upon entering Israel. We will suspend the validity of our bilateral agreements on the visa-free regime, as stipulated in Article 7 of the intergovernmental agreement. This option is on the table of our government," Korniychuk said.

He added that at a time when "we will have to make every effort to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with high security risks and with huge logistical efforts, on the other hand, the Israeli government is insulting our citizens who are coming to Israel." .

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel called such actions of the Israeli side "unimaginable" and called on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to personally join in solving the problem.

"If Israel wants its citizens to be able to come to Ukraine as tourists, in particular to Uman, I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu should personally intervene in the search for a solution to the current state of affairs," the diplomat said.

According to media reports, many Ukrainians who arrive in Israel are sent back to Ukraine. According to the Ambassador, currently every tenth Ukrainian is not allowed to enter Israel.