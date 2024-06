Share:













On Saturday, June 22, power outage schedules will be in effect across Ukraine from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

This is stated in the message of NEC Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow oblenergos will apply hourly shutdown schedules throughout Ukraine from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. From 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the scope of restrictions will be greater," it says.

The reason for the outages is the consequences of massive russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrenergo also emphasizes that the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities is not limited.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system is expected in mid-summer. Then, due to the massive use of air conditioners, electricity consumption will increase, which may lead to an increase in daily deficits.

The company noted that it will be difficult to cover the increased electricity consumption, as at that time the restoration work on the thermal and hydroelectric power stations damaged by the russian massive shelling will still be ongoing.

Also, Ukrenergo explained why electricity is turned off for different number of hours for household consumers in different regions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy stated that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.