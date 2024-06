Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) broke the plans of the occupation forces in the direction of Borova, in the Kharkiv Region. The enemy's losses in manpower and equipment are significant.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

"If we talk about Borova and its direction, the Ukrainian defenders broke the enemy's intentions there. Losses in manpower and equipment are significant. Yes, it is trying to raise reserves, and potentially the threat remains, but at the moment we are not talking about the formation of new powerful groups for repetition of the situation," Yusov said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the potential threat remains and, of course, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are studying the situation and preparing for various scenarios.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also spoke about the current situation in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

"We see that the plans and intentions of the enemy were broken and they are forced to transfer reserves, including from other directions. And this indicates heavy losses and indicates that the situation for them is not going according to plan. Nevertheless, the situation on the northern border remains just as tense and dangerous. The enemy will continue to try to stretch Ukrainian reserves and distract from the situation in the east," Yusov said.

We will remind you that earlier, with the help of drones, the border guards destroyed 8 occupiers and two enemy shelters in the Siversk axis. The 3rd border unit named after the Hero of Ukraine, colonel Yevhen Pikus, worked against the invaders.

In Vovchansk (Kharkiv Region), border guards captured a wounded russian occupier. On May 12, he was injured by a drop from a drone and was left in one of the buildings in Vovchansk. The occupier waited for evacuation for 21 days before being captured.