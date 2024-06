Border guards show how they use drones to eliminate occupiers and two enemy shelters

Border guards with the help of drones destroyed 8 occupiers and two enemy shelters in the Sivers axis.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The 3rd border unit named after the Hero of Ukraine, colonel Yevhen Pikus, worked against the invaders.

"The drones of the border guards of the Pomsta [Revenge] brigade eliminated 8 invaders and destroyed 2 enemy shelters in the Siversk axis. During the day, FPV drones work on enemy positions, and at night, heavy strike bombers "VAMPIRE," the message says.

It will be recalled that in Vovchansk (Kharkiv Region), the border guards captured a wounded russian occupier. On May 12, he was injured by a drop from a drone and was left in one of the buildings in Vovchansk. The occupant waited for evacuation for 21 days before being captured.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian border guards do not rule out the expansion of the combat zone on the border. In particular, in the Kharkiv Region, where hostilities are currently ongoing in the area of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.