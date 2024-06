Share:













On June 20, Ukraine was supplied with emergency electricity from Poland.

This follows from a statement by Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Yesterday, in order to overcome the deficit in the energy system, at the request of Ukrenergo, the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine from the operator of the Polish energy system was activated," the company said.

On Friday, June 21, measures to limit electricity consumption will be in effect throughout the day. From 1 p.m., the volume of restrictions will be greater.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in a total volume of 27,573 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,620 MW.

Due to weather conditions, 53 settlements in the Donetsk, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions were cut off on Friday morning.

At the same time, 491 settlements are without power supply for other reasons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.