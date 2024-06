Share:













Canada has allocated CAD 15 million (USD 10.7 million) for the completion of the second phase of the National Holodomor Museum.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On June 19, the Ministry of Culture held a meeting of the provisional Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev with representatives of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine, at which they discussed the completion of the construction of the II phase of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kyiv.

"I want to confirm that the funds – CAD 15 million have been allocated. They are ready for this project, this initiative to continue the construction of the second phase of the Holodomor Museum. And we are now doing all our internal procedures to make everything happen," said Stephen Weaver, the advisor, Head of the International Development Section at the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on the mechanics and organizational issues regarding project implementation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in July 2023, the Verkhovna Rada allocated UAH 573.9 million for the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed this law.

Before that, in an evening address on July 20, Zelenskyy announced that he had asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to consider the issue of initiating the dismissal of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko.

At the same time, he noted that financing of museums, cultural centers, symbols, series, etc. is important, "but now there are other priorities" and suggested Shmyhal to find extra-budgetary funds for important cultural projects.

On July 27, the Rada dismissed Tkachenko.

The opening of the entire complex and the main exposition in the museum was previously planned in 2023.