Ukraine will consider the possibility of participating in a peace summit under the leadership of China and with the participation of the aggressor state of russia, if the negotiations are based on the rules and principles enshrined in the UN Charter and international law.

Kateryna Zelenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Singapore, said this in an exclusive interview for the China Morning Post.

Zelenko called the recently concluded Peace Summit in Switzerland a success, despite the absence of many Asian countries, including China. According to her, China is an important player that can help stop russia's war against Ukraine. The ambassador emphasized that Ukraine does not see and has never considered China as its adversary, instead it wants to see Beijing as "its friend", the media quotes.

“Ukraine would consider participating in a Beijing-led peace summit with both warring sides present, so long as talks are based on the “rules and principles enshrined in the UN Charter [and] international law” … Making peace is never easy, it comes at a price, but the price of doing nothing is higher,” said Zelenko.

Of the 92 countries that sent delegates to the two-day summit in Switzerland last weekend, Asia was represented by Thailand, East Timor, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines and South Korea. Zelenko said that Ukraine is grateful for their participation and called on the region not to "miss the broader picture" of the war in Ukraine, as failure to resolve the conflict will have a high price for the "weakest" states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 25, China and Brazil proposed to hold an alternative peace conference regarding Ukraine.

On June 3, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Mao Ning, responded to the accusations of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the russian federation and China are trying to weaken the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

On June 4, the U.S. Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States does not currently see how China can play a positive role in ending the war in Ukraine.