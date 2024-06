US on China's refusal to come to Peace Summit: "Could play useful diplomatic role if it wanted to"

Share:













Copied



US Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States currently does not see how China can play a positive role in resolving the war in Ukraine, referring to the strengthening of official Beijing's cooperation with Moscow.

He said this during a press conference on June 3, answering a question about whether the US shares Ukraine's concerns about China's absence at the summit, Voice of America reports.

"We have always been clear that China could play a useful diplomatic role in resolving this conflict if it wanted to. But at this time it is difficult to see how they can play such a role, given the actions China has taken in recent months to rebuild and reconstruct defense and industrial base of russia. So we will continue to clearly explain to China that we are against such actions, and we will bring to justice those involved in this organization. We have already heard that our European colleagues are planning to do the same," the Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller explained the position.

In addition, according to Miller, the US supports Ukraine's diplomatic efforts and expects this event to be successful.

"We support the peace summit, we want it to be successful, and that is why you see that the Vice President of the United States will be personally present at this summit. We support Ukraine's diplomatic efforts," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Mao Ning, said that China has never "fanned or stoked the fire" of the russian-Ukrainian war, and all efforts should be directed to support peaceful measures.