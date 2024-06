Share:













Member of the German Parliament (Bundestag) from the CDU/CSU bloc, Markus Reichel, said that Western countries need to involve third countries in sanctions against russia.

Reichel said this in a comment to Guildhall.

According to him, the effect of numerous sanctions against russia has a certain effect, but it is not as great as expected in the West.

Reichel stated that the war against Ukraine cost Russia its well-being and future, as it lost many young men and women, including through migration.

"But in the short term, we see that the sanctions system is not working as well as we would like for the reason that, in fact, Russia can still buy goods in third countries - and this is the biggest drawback of all the measures introduced against it," Reichel said.

He stressed that the West needs to catch up with major third countries such as India. Otherwise, the European system of sanctions against the russian federation will not be so strong.

"We need to increase diplomatic influence on third countries, which are now stabilizing the economy of Russia. This is an obvious conclusion. We can, of course, now think about how to make our sanctions system even more perfect and powerful, and this will still have to be done, but will it be this in itself is a solution to the problem, I doubt it. I think we should realize that Russia still has many partners around the world," Reichel added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Union extended for a year the sanctions against russia, introduced in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea.

And on June 14, it became known that the EU countries could not agree on a new package of sanctions against russia because of Germany.

Recall that at the beginning of June, media reported that the European Union and the G7 countries are considering increasing pressure on banks that help the russian federation to circumvent sanctions.