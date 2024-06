Share:













The State Property Fund (SPF) has announced the holding of an online auction on June 24 in the Prozorro.Sales system for the privatization of the Bdzhilnianskyi Distillery state-owned enterprise (Bdzhilna village, Vinnytsia Region).

This is stated in the message of the SPF, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The starting price of the distillery is UAH 68.5 million.

"The Bdzhilnianskyi Distillery is a state-owned enterprise that specializes in the production of other basic organic chemicals. The property complex can serve as a platform for the creation of a new business or the relocation of an existing one from temporarily occupied territories. The facility has a promising location next to the highways of the territorial (T -0224) and of the regional importance (P-54), which provides convenient transport connections. An additional advantage is the picturesque surroundings with parks and lakes, which makes this location even more promising for investment," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SPF plans to privatize 17 distilleries in 2024.