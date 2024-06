Russia launches from 10 to 30 guided aerial bombs over Kharkiv Region every day - Regional Military Administra

Since the beginning of this day, the russian invaders attacked the Kharkiv Region with 36 guided aerial bombs.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"During the last day, in fact, there was a massive bombardment with guided aerial bombs, including Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure is under the sights again - a children's recreation camp, which is located in the central part of the city, and border settlements," he said.

During the day, the occupiers launched from 10 to 30 guided aerial bombs per day over the Kharkiv Region. 36 guided aerial bombs recorded last time.

"As a result of shelling, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure, but this is no longer news. At the same time, the evacuation of children from dangerous settlements continues," Syniehubov added.

We will remind you that the russian occupation army actively uses guided aerial bombs to launch strikes on Ukrainian territory. In particular, according to the data of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 27, the russian occupiers used more than 3,000 guided aerial bombs to strike Ukraine in a month.

The Air Force will begin testing Ukrainian-made guided aerial bombs in a few weeks.