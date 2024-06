Attempt to illegally take out from Ukraine components for Su-27 aircraft prevented at border

An attempt to illegally take out from Ukraine components for the Su-27 military aircraft was prevented at the border.

The Prosecutor General's Office has reported this.

"Boxes with spare parts were discovered in March 2024 among the luggage in a passenger bus headed from Chernivtsi to Italy. The goods were among the gear that citizens were sending abroad. The vehicle was stopped at the Diakove checkpoint on the border with Romania," the statement says.

It turned out that they were trying to illegally take abroad spare parts for the Su-27 fighters, which are in service with the Ukrainian military.

The law enforcement officers opened a criminal case based on the fact of violation of the established procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control (Part 1 of Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). As part of the investigation, the components were arrested.

The court ordered the driver to pay a fine, and spare parts for the Su-27 will be handed over to one of the military units of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Recalld that the Air Force previously stated that the F-16 will work in tandem with older aircraft, including the Su-27 and MiG-29, without any problems.