Ten more children and their families were returned from the temporarily occupied territories.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The children, together with their relatives, lived in the TOT - in the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions. However, now they are In the territory under the control of Ukraine recovering from the horrors they experienced from the occupation ‘authorities’," Lubinets wrote.

He added that he was struck by the scale of forced mobilization.

"According to the returnees, without a Russian passport you cannot take any action or receive medical assistance. The children saw with their own eyes how the Russians carried out groundless searches in their homes. And the mother of one of the boys reported that they lived in a house damaged by a Russian projectile," said Lubinets.

In addition, the "new government" forced children to go to a russian school and sing the national anthem of the russian federation every Monday.

"Fortunately, some people managed to get an online Ukrainian education, but parents were threatened that in this case their children would be taken away. Thus, so that this does not happen, Ukrainians decide to leave everything in order to protect the life and future of their children," the ombudsman emphasized.

Lubinets said that those who returned had already visited the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights.

"A competent multi-functional team spoke with them and recorded the crimes they were witnesses or victims of," Lubinets summarized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, journalists recorded four cases of ads appearing on russian adoption websites about the adoption of children stolen from Ukraine during the occupation.

In addition, the occupiers use the labor of minors in the temporarily occupied territories, forcibly and voluntarily sending them to work in construction, fields, and as nurses in medical facilities.