Journalists recorded four cases of the appearance on russian adoption websites of ads for the adoption of children stolen from Ukraine during the occupation.

This follows from a statement by the Financial Times.

The children in question are in the Ukrainian missing persons database. Their Ukrainian origin is not mentioned on the advertisement website. The names and ages of the Ukrainian children were changed to others, and some had a shortened version of their names written on the website.

Based on the information from the ads, the children are now in the Tula Oblast, near Moscow, and in the Orenburg Oblast, near the Kazakh border. One girl — in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Before the full-scale invasion, children were in orphanages in the occupied territories of southern and eastern Ukraine. However, they all have relatives and guardians who lost contact with them after the beginning of the invasion of the russian federation. They were afraid to announce the disappearance of children so as not to harm their return home.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the War and Sanctions portal with an open database of russian and Belarusian kidnappers of Ukrainian children. Currently, it contains 245 people.

On January 4, 2024, the President of the russian federation, Vladimir Putin, signed a decree "On defining certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for citizenship of the russian federation." Such actions are void and do not create any legal consequences.