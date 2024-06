Military registration document in electronic form valid for no more than 1 year – Cabinet’s decree

The term of validity of the military registration document in electronic form is no more than 1 year from the date of its formation.

This is stated in resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 721 of June 18, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A military registration document in electronic form displays a unique electronic identifier in the form of a two-dimensional bar code (QR code of a military registration document). The term of validity of a military registration document in electronic form is no more than one year from the date of its formation and cannot exceed the term actions of postponement of referral for basic military service for conscripts or postponement of conscription for military service during mobilization for a special period (booking) for persons liable for military service and reservists," the document states.

In the event that the information in the military registration document in electronic form at the time of reading does not correspond to the information contained in the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, the military registration document in electronic form is considered invalid.

Now the military registration document in electronic form also contains:

address of residence;

numbers of means of communication;

email address (if available).

The military registration document in electronic form is valid only with the presence of a QR code and cannot be used without it.

The military registration document in electronic form can be printed. In this case, it must contain a readable QR code of the military registration document.

The formation of a military registration document in electronic form for printing can be carried out personally using the electronic account of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist and/or by the administrator of the center for the provision of administrative services using the Diia Portal (in the case of a personal application), provided that the credentials are clarified.

A military registration document in electronic form (including a printed one) and a military registration document in paper form have the same legal force.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 18, the Ministry of Defense announced that a QR code appeared in the Reserve+ application, after scanning which the authorized bodies can check the validity of the electronic military registration document, which has the same legal force as the paper one.

On May 17, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+. Data must be updated before July 16.