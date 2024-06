Ukraine concludes security agreement with Japan, which provides for provision of USD 4.5 billion in aid in 20

Ukraine and Japan have concluded a security agreement, which provides for the provision of USD 4.5 billion in aid in 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced this on X, the Ukrainian News agency reports.,

"Just at the G7 summit, together with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, we signed a security agreement between our states. A unique document with one of the most economically and technologically developed countries in the world," he said.

According to the agreement, during 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with USD 4.5 billion and support the country throughout the 10-year term of the agreement.

The agreement also provides for assistance in the field of security and defense, cooperation in the humanitarian, technical and financial spheres, joint work for the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula, sanctions against the aggressor and bringing it to justice.

According to the message of the President's Office, this is the first security agreement concluded by Ukraine in implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration with a non-NATO member country and a country in the Pacific region.

In total, the amount of aid provided by Japan since March 2022 will amount to more than USD 12 billion.

The document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, taking into account Japan's constitutional restrictions, and establishes the further development of cooperation within the coalitions of capabilities of which Japan is a member, in particular the coalitions on information technologies and demining.

Japan will provide treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, cooperate with Ukraine in the fields of intelligence and protection of secret information, strengthening protection and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, strengthening cyber and information security, ensuring free navigation and safety of sea lanes.

Japanese partners will also help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by involving the private sector and Japanese government institutions in this.

A separate block of the agreement concerns cooperation in the industry. The countries will study opportunities for the development of Ukraine's industrial base, in particular by involving the private sector, creating joint ventures and conducting research.

Japan will also continue to help Ukraine strengthen nuclear security, in particular in the context of the protection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy announced the signing of security agreements with the U.S. and Japan during the G7 summit in Italy.

In total, Ukraine has already concluded 16 bilateral security agreements, previously such agreements were concluded: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland and Norway.