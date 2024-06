Due to lack of convicts, russia wants to send accused and suspects to war - National Resistance Center

The aggressor state of the russian federation wants to send not only prisoners to war in Ukraine, but also those accused and suspected of crimes.

The National Resistance Center has reported this.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, the leadership of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation and the Ministry of Defense have started implementing another scheme to fill the ranks of the occupation army. It is about the fact that the accused and suspects will now be forced to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense in exchange for the termination of the criminal case on "rehabilitative grounds".

The policemen will also "offer" people who are under administrative supervision to go to war. At the same time, they must report to the management on the number of proposals and signed contracts.

It is noted that such a scheme already works in all regions of the russian federation, including the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Ukrainians are the first "victims" of such an innovation.

"Since the prisoners in Russia are already running out, now the suspects have entered the case. They are, so to speak, doomed to be disposed of in Ukraine without a trial," the National Resistance Center added.

Recall that earlier the National Resistance Center reported that colonies were being closed in russia due to the mass sending of prisoners to war in Ukraine.