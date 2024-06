Colonies are being closed in russia due to mass sending of prisoners to war in Ukraine - National Resistance C

In russia, it is planned to close at least 57 colonies due to the mass sending of prisoners to the front in Ukraine. The premises of these prisons are empty.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center (NRC).

As reported, at first the Kremlin explained this by the decriminalization of some articles of the Criminal Code of the russian federation. But, according to the NRC, the main reason for the decrease in the number of convicts is that they are sent en masse to the war against Ukraine.

"Some do it voluntarily, succumbing to promises of annulments of their convictions and big money. However, most do not even see the contracts that the "lookers" sign for them. Those contract persons who get to the front because of signing the corresponding document in prison live no more than eight months. And this is a whole month less than the recruits of the Wagner PMC managed to do," the National Resistance Center reports.

The Kremlin also decided to militarize higher education. Now in the universities of the so-called "young republics", which were occupied by russian troops, mandatory subjects on drone control will be introduced.