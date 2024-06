Share:













Copied



Ukrhydroenergo plans to restore 1 GW of generation in the short term, and another 2.5 GW is in its long-term construction plans.

Itr was reported by the company's press service.

It is noted that about 45% of the company's facilities were destroyed by russian troops. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 118 missile strikes have been carried out on Ukrhydroenergo stations.

"Currently, the company's short-term plans include the intensive restoration of 1,000 MW of capacity for the normal passage of the autumn-winter period. The long-term plans include the construction of 2,500 MW of new capacity (completion of the Dniester HEPP and the construction of the Kaniv HEPP). In addition, the key project is the reconstruction of the Kakhovka HEPP," the message says.

At the same time, the company is intensifying cooperation with international partners in order to restore the energy infrastructure as soon as possible. Ukrhydroenergo also accumulates water resources in order to help the power system in difficult months.

"Despite the difficult conditions, the Ukrainian hydropower industry is doing everything possible to ensure a stable energy supply in winter. Thanks to comprehensive measures and the support of the international community, Ukraine will be able to cope with the energy challenges it faces," Ukrhydroenergo assures.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland's power system by accepting excess electricity.

Also, on June 17, the Ministry of Health denied fakes regarding possible fines for generator noise.

Recall that Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.