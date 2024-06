Ukraine provides emergency assistance to Poland's power system by accepting excess electricity

On June 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland's power system by accepting excess electricity.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, June 18, regional power distribution companies throughout the territory of Ukraine will apply hourly power outage schedules for a shorter period of time than predicted - from 03:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 25,700 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,527 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.