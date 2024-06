Share:













Military registration documents from the Reserve+ application, in particular the QR code, are valid for presentation at the border.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko has stated this in a comment for Ukrainian Pravda.

"The Ministry of Defense announced the possibility of issuing a military registration document in electronic form using a mobile application.

In this regard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine notes that border control measures will continue to be carried out at border checkpoints in compliance with the current legislation. Decisions on the passage of persons will be made on the basis of the presence of all necessary conditions for passage and information that provides grounds for crossing the border.

In particular, this applies to the presence in paper or electronic military registration documents of information stating the grounds for exemption from mobilization or exclusion from military registration due to health. Recall, from May 18 this is an additional condition for crossing the border of certain categories of citizens," he explained.

The State Border Guard Service advises persons liable for military service to carefully check the information that gives them the right to cross the state border in their military registration documents, in particular in electronic form.

To prevent the use of forged documents, border guards, if necessary, check information from military registration documents through the Oberih system. In particular, in case of data inconsistency, representatives of the State Border Guard Service have the right to refuse a citizen to cross the border to leave Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of June 18, a total of 200,000 electronic military registration documents have been generated in the Reserve+ mobile application.

On June 17, the Ministry of Defense explained that special barcodes in the military ticket are mandatory only when issuing new military registration documents through territorial recruitment centers.

In addition, Administrative Services Centers will not send persons liable for military service to territorial centers of recruitment and social support or to a military medical commission.