Diia will soon have electronic booking service. Who it will concern?

Share:













Copied



Electronic booking from mobilization for employees will work in the Diia application in a week.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has announced this.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, as well as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, spoke about the launch of the e-booking functionality during the Powerup Ukraine conference in Kyiv. He noted that this service will be available through the Diia application in the business section.

Fedorov also noted the successful finding of balance during russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier, the business union Diia.City United called for the rapid implementation of e-booking and the extension of the reservation period to 12 months to ensure a transparent and predictable procedure with minimal contact with the state.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Ministry of Defense data, as of June 14, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians liable for military service had updated their data in the Reserve+ application.

On May 17, the Ministry of Defense announced the launch of a mobile application for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists called Reserve+. Data must be updated before July 16.