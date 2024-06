Share:













Western countries are no longer afraid of "escalation" with aid to Ukraine.

Annely Kolk, the Ambassador of Estonia to Ukraine, expressed this opinion in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

She believes that the fear of "escalation" no longer influences Western decision-making regarding the russian-Ukrainian war.

"I think not anymore (does not affect - Ed.). Now we see that more and more countries are supplying Patriots and other air defense systems. Many countries do not restrict Ukraine from using its weapons to attack objects on the federal territory of Russia Now we see that the U.S. has lifted all these restrictions," Kolk noted.

Although Ukraine is still barred from attacking targets deep in russia with Western weapons due to "escalation," the ambassador notes that two years ago it was hard to imagine easing restrictions on the use of weapons provided by the West.

"So, these threats of escalation are no more. And I think that Russia also understands this very well," Kolk said.

We will remind you that earlier the ambassador said that there are countries in the world that want Ukraine to win the war with the russian federation, but do not want russia to lose.