"There are countries that want victory of Ukraine, but do not want defeat of RF," - Estonian Ambassador

There are countries in the world that want Ukraine to win the war with the russian federation, but do not want russia to lose.

This was stated by the Ambassador of Estonia to Ukraine, Anneli Kolk, in an interview with the RBC-Ukraine publication.

"These are mainly those countries that have extensive economic ties with the russian federation. And they do not imagine that russia will lose, because then their economy will lose a lot," she said.

According to her, this narrative or this fear has changed in the direction of Ukraine. Not much, but the situation is changing.

"The war continues, and these countries see that russia is no longer a reliable partner. And the fact that russia really played these cards, very openly, very publicly - no one is safe," Kolk said.

The Ambassador also commented on the constant threats of the aggressor country of russia to use nuclear weapons.

"I think it shows that they're losing ground and just using threats against the West in a way they shouldn't," she stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Estonia's Foreign Minister Jonatan Vseviov said that russian dictator vladimir putin put forward "peace proposals" with the aim of luring countries into a trap, thus destroying the unity of the West and support for Ukraine.