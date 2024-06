Share:













The situation with electricity supply to consumers will improve in August 2024, which is primarily due to the completion of scheduled preventive maintenance at several NPP power units.

The State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine has reported this with reference to the statement of its head, Ruslan Slobodian, during his speech on Suspilne.

He noted that nuclear generation is the basis that provides more than 50% of consumer needs even after the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Repair work and the development of decentralized generation are currently underway to add capacity to the power system and cover the shortfall.

"In the next month and a half, a somewhat difficult situation with electricity supply is expected," the head of the Inspectorate said.

Petro Kotin, head of JSC NNEGC Energoatom, said in an interview with the company's press service that nuclear engineers now set themselves the goal of shortening the maintenance times of nuclear power units of NPPs as much as possible.

The maintenance is primarily related to the reloading of fresh nuclear fuel, and can last for one nuclear power unit from 36 to 58 days, if the maintenance does not involve additional work on the reconstruction of the equipment.

"We are reducing additional work as much as possible in order to meet the deadlines that are minimally possible today for fuel overloading and repair of all equipment to ensure the quality of work during the next 300 days after connecting the power unit to the grid," Kotin said.

