The head of the Operational Department of the General Staff, Major General Oded Basyuk, and the head of the Northern Command of the IDF, Major General Ori Gordin, approved the plans to attack the territory of Lebanon.

This was reported by the local publication Times of Israel.

The publication notes that the corresponding statement was made against the background of repeated attacks by Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorist groups on the north of Israel, which causes the country's military and political leadership to fear the expansion of the combat zone.

In this connection, a decision was also made to "accelerate the readiness of military forces on the ground".

At the same time, the Israeli military command emphasizes that the IDF will launch a military operation to push Hezbollah to the north only if diplomatic efforts do not bring significant results.

"We are very close to the moment when we will make a decision to change the rules of the game regarding Hezbollah and Lebanon," said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

As previously reported, on June 12, Lebanon fired 160 missiles at Israel, which became one of the largest attacks since the beginning of the war.