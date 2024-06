Share:













Copied



The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah launched at least 160 missiles at northern Israel from Lebanon, which became one of the largest shellings since the beginning of the war.

The Times of Israel writes about this on Wednesday, June 12.

For the first time, the city of Tiberias became the target of shelling. According to the military, at least 70 missiles were launched in the Mount Meron area in northern Israel from Lebanon. The second massive shelling took place a few hours after the first. There were no reports of injured during the attack.

"The publication notes that the massive missile attack is the terrorist group's response to the killing of a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, Taleb Abdullah, in a strike last night. Taleb Abdullah and three other Hezbollah fighters were killed in a strike last night in Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon," the message says.

Abdullah is considered the highest-ranking Hezbollah officer to die during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had entered into a long war.

It will be recalled that in October, Israel warned Hezbollah of a "deadly" response in the event of aggression.