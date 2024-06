Direct losses of Ukraine's agricultural sector since the beginning of the war amount to USD 10 billion - Agric

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of russia, the direct losses of the agricultural sector amount to more than USD 10 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the two years since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of russia, the direct losses of the agricultural sector amounted to more than USD 10 billion. Therefore, it is very important to restore the agricultural sector of Ukraine, as it is necessary to ensure domestic and global food security," said Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi.

According to him, Ukraine is one of the world leaders in the export of grain and oil crops. At the same time, the restoration of the agricultural industry will ensure the stability of world food markets.

"Due to russian aggression, Ukrainian farmers suffered significant losses from the destruction of agricultural machinery for a total amount of USD 5.8 billion to the loss and destruction of livestock farms for more than USD 250 million. And international food prices in 2022 increased by approximately 35%. Only after the establishment of new export routes managed to stabilize the situation. Therefore, support is needed for the recovery of the Ukrainian agricultural sector," Vysotskyi said.

He emphasized the need for long-term projects to support the Ukrainian agricultural sector.

In particular, one of these projects is the program of financial support for Ukraine from the European Union Ukraine Facility.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved compensation to farmers for the restoration and construction of reclamation systems.