The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the decision on compensation for the cost of restoration and construction of melioration systems for water user organizations.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to the resolution, agricultural producers who use reclaimed land can receive up to 50% compensation for the cost of reconstruction and modernization of existing or construction of new reclamation systems… Amount of aid for agricultural producers will amount to no more than UAH 26,500 per 1 hectare of cultivated land, on which hydraulic melioration is carried out, without taking into account the cost of sprinklers," the message says.

According to the notification, the budget subsidy is provided for the implementation of works and put into operation reclamation systems for the period from November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024.

Agricultural producers submit an application for receiving budget funds and related documents through the State Agrarian Register.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June 2023, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food estimated the damage to state property of reclamation systems and canals as a result of the russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant at UAH 150-160 billion.