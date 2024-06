Share:













Copied



On the night of June 17-18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck russian oil depots in the Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai with domestically produced Neptun missiles.

This was stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Sources in the Ukrainian Navy told Suspilne that the military used Neptun anti-ship missiles for the second time to attack a ground target on the territory of russia.

ISW analysts suggest that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the oil terminal of Yugneftekhimtranzit LLC in the port town of Chushka, Krasnodar Krai, probably using missiles modified to hit ground targets. Local residents report that the fire damaged the pipeline and areas with engineering or technical equipment.

The russian authorities did not confirm the fact of the strike, but the russian Ministry of Defense said on June 18 that the russian military intercepted a Ukrainian Neptun missile in an unspecified area on June 17.

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) told Ukrainian media that Ukrainian forces attacked the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil terminals in the city of Azov, Rostov Oblast, using drones. Geolocation videos show that the fire continued throughout the night of June 17-18 and throughout the day of June 18.

The authorities of the Rostov Oblast reported that oil tanks caught fire as a result of the strikes.

Sources in the SSU noted that 22 tanks are located at these oil depots. Crimean service of Radio Liberty reported that up to 60 tons of petroleum products per month pass through these oil depots, and they can hold up to 30,000 cubic meters of petroleum products at the same time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, tanks with oil products near Rostov in the russian federation are burning due to a drone attack.