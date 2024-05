Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has established a zero quota for sugar exports and introduced a quota for poultry meat exports to the European Union for 2024.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In order to comply with the conditions for the export of certain goods to the customs territory of the member states of the European Union as part of the temporary measures of trade liberalization applied to Ukrainian products in accordance with the Association Agreement, amendments were made to the Government Resolution of December 27, 2023, No. 1402 "On approval of the lists of goods, the export and import of which are subject to licensing, and quotas for 2024". The resolution was supplemented with a new appendix "Volumes of quotas of goods whose export to member states of the European Union is subject to licensing", which includes certain agricultural products (sugar with a quota of 0 tons, poultry meat and edible offal and turkey meat and edible turkey offal)," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrsugar association asked the Cabinet of Ministers to urgently establish a zero quota for sugar exports to the European Union for 2024 in connection with the achievement of the maximum volume stipulated by the EU decision for the export of Ukrainian sugar to EU countries in the current year.

The European Union has extended the duty-free trade regime for Ukraine for another year, until June 2025.